French energy group EDF buys stakes in Kenyan companies

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA has struck deals to buy stakes in Econet Energy Kenya and Bboxx Kenya, it said on Thursday, as the French state-controlled power firm looks to boost its presence in Africa and in renewable energy.

EDF said it had bought a 50% stake in solar energy firm Econet Energy Kenya and a 23% stake in off-grid energy company Bboxx Kenya. The financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

