French energy group EDF buys stakes in Kenyan companies

EDF has struck deals to buy stakes in Econet Energy Kenya and Bboxx Kenya, it said on Thursday, as the French state-controlled power firm looks to boost its presence in Africa and in renewable energy.

EDF said it had bought a 50% stake in solar energy firm Econet Energy Kenya and a 23% stake in off-grid energy company Bboxx Kenya. The financial terms were not disclosed.

