French energy co Total to buy 37.4% stake in India's Adani Gas

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Adani Gas said on Monday French energy giant Total SA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Adani Gas ADAG.NS said on Monday French energy giant Total SA TOTF.PA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 rupees per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion rupees ($584.80 million).

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family, according to a statement filed to exchanges.

($1 = 70.9130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695; Reuters Messaging: chris.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More