French energy co Total to buy 37.4% stake in India's Adani Gas

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Adani Gas ADAG.NS said on Monday French energy giant Total SA TOTF.PA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 rupees per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion rupees ($584.80 million).

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family, according to a statement filed to exchanges.

($1 = 70.9130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

