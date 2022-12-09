French electric utility EDF extends outage of Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French electric utility EDF EDF.PA said on on Friday its 1,300-megawatt (MW) Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor, which needed to undergo stress corrosion repair works, will extend its outage until Dec. 11.

In October, EDF announced corrosion repair works at the reactor, located in the north-eastern Moselle region, had been completed. EDF had initially flagged the outage would end this week.

"Unit is currently ramping up by steps," the utility said on its website. EDF did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

EDF this year has faced an unprecedented number of outages at its fleet of nuclear reactors, reducing nuclear output to a 30-year low. The French finance minister earlier this week said the company's current maintenance and repair efforts are moving "in the right direction".

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

