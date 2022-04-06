French election poll: Macron to beat Le Pen but Le Pen gains ground

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

French President Emmanuel Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in the country's presidential election later this month, though Le Pen has gained ground in recent weeks, showed an Ipsos Sopra Steria Cevipof poll for Le Monde newspaper.

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in the country's presidential election later this month, though Le Pen has gained ground in recent weeks, showed an Ipsos Sopra Steria Cevipof poll for Le Monde newspaper.

The poll showed Macron would lead in the first round of votes on April 10, with 26.5% versus 21.5% for Le Pen in second place. Those figures compared to 28% for Macron and 17.5% for Le Pen in the last poll conducted March 21-24, said Ipsos Sopra Steria Cevipof.

Macron would then beat Le Pen in the second round run-off vote on April 24 by 54% to 46%.

French election TAKE-A-LOOK:

TAKE A LOOK: Reuters' main French election stories

Election graphic https://graphics.reuters.com/FRANCE-ELECTION/POLLS/zjvqkomzlvx/index.html

EXPLAINER-What's at stake in France's presidential election campaign

SCENARIOS: Who might upset Macron's bid for a second term in office?

PROFILES: France's Macron faces two far-right candidates, an 'Iron Lady' and a left-wing firebrand

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters