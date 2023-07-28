French economy grows 0.5% in second quarter - INSEE

Corrects to "imports", not "exports", in the 4th paragraph

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - The French economy managed to grow significantly more than expected in the second quarter, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Friday, as exports picked up.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.5% in the three months through to the end of June after expanding a revised 0.1% in the first quarter, INSEE said in its quarterly GDP report.

A Reuters poll of 29 economists had an average forecast of 0.1% FRGDPP=ECI with estimates ranging from 0.3% to -0.1%.

Imports were up 0.4% in Q2 from -2.0% in Q1, INSEE said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.