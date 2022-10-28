French economy grows 0.2% in third quarter - INSEE

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - France's economy expanded 0.2% in the third quarter as household spending stagnated, an official preliminary reading showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast third-quarter growth of 0.2%, which projections ranging from -0.3% to 0.5%.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

