French economy grows 0.2% in third quarter - INSEE

France's economy expanded 0.2% in the third quarter as household spending stagnated, an official preliminary reading showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast third-quarter growth of 0.2%, which projections ranging from -0.3% to 0.5%.

