French economy grows 0.1% in third quarter - INSEE

By Marine Strauss and Tassilo Hummel

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The French economy grew by 0.1 in the third quarter, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Tuesday, in line with analyst expectations.

"The upturn in household growth is good news. It drove growth in the third quarter, proving that for the first time in many months household income is rising faster than inflation," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters.

Le Maire also said recent trends of easing inflation will allow France to meet its 2024 economic growth target of 1.4%.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew a revised 0.6% in the three months through to the end of June, INSEE said in its quarterly GDP report.

A Reuters poll of 26 economists had an average forecast of 0.1% FRGDPP=ECI with estimates ranging from 0.5% to -0.3%.

Exports were up 0.4% in Q2 from -2.0% in Q1, INSEE said.

