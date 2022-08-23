French economy contracted in August for first time in 18 months-flash PMI

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The French economy contracted in August for the first time in a year and a half, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed on Tuesday, as weaker demand affected manufacturing, while inflationary pressures also hit businesses.

Data compiler S&P Global Market Intelligence said its flash reading for the composite purchasing managers index (PMI), which includes the services and manufacturing sectors, gave a reading of 49.8 points in August - down from 51.7 in July and below a forecast for 50.8 points.

This marked the first contraction in private sector output levels across France since February 2021. Readings above 50.0 points denote an expansion in activity.

The flash reading for France's services sector in August stood at 51.0 points - down from 53.2 in July and below a forecast for 53.0 points.

The flash reading for the August manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 49.0 points - in line with forecasts albeit down from 49.5 in July.

"August flash PMI data for France suggest the economy has now entered into contraction for the first time in a year-and-a-half as a sharp manufacturing downturn more than offset only a marginal increase in service sector activity," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"High inflation has squeezed purchasing power among consumers and businesses alike, although we saw further signs to suggest we have passed peak price pressures. Nevertheless, inflation remains elevated and businesses reported more and more clients being deterred from placing orders due to the current price level," added Hayes.

