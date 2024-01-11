News & Insights

World Markets

French economic growth forecast for 2024 confirmed at 0.9% - Villeroy

Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

January 11, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

Adds inflation comments

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - France's economic growth is slowing but it is more robust than expected, backing the French central bank's previous estimate of 0.9% for 2024, ECB policy maker and head of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

"France will not be in a recession in 2024," Villeroy told France 2 television.

Commenting on the prospects for French inflation, Villeroy said: "Inflation should ease below 3% within a few months...before mid-2024, and inflation will be back to 2% by 2025... This is the commitment we are making," he said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.