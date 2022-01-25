French E85 ethanol consumption rose 33% in 2021, producers say

Commodities

Consumption of high-ethanol E85 rose 33% in France last year to over 460 million litres (121.5 million U.S. gallons), as a surge in gasoline prices made the fuel, mostly made from sugar and grains, more attractive to consumers, producers said on Tuesday.

The installation of flex-fuel kits that allow standard cars to run on E85, containing up to 85 percent ethanol, doubled from the previous year while gas stations selling E85 in France rose 18%, they said ahead of a news conference.

French ethanol producers had said at the end of last year they expected sales to hit record highs in 2021 and 2022, supported by strong demand for E85.

Although one needs more bioethanol for the same distance, the price advantage for E85 remains significant in France.

