French drugmaker Valneva to cut 20%-25% of workforce

November 10, 2022 — 01:15 am EST

Nov 10 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva VLS.PA said on Thursday it was expecting to reduce 20% to 25% of its existing workforce as part of a revamp strategy.

The group, which develops, manufactures and distributes vaccines against infectious diseases, said it expected the resizing to result in annualised savings of approximately 12 million euros ($12.04 million).

($1 = 0.9968 euros)

