French drugmaker Sanofi to cut around 200 jobs in Japan -source

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA plans to cut around 200 jobs in Japan across sales, regulatory affairs and operations, a person familiar with the matter said, months after the company said it would shed nearly 500 jobs in France and Germany.

The job cuts would extend to back-office positions such as IT and human resources, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

A Sanofi representative said: "Sanofi Japan plans to implement a voluntary retirement programme in order to adapt to the external environment changes and to transform our business models to continue our growth".

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan)

