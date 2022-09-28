French drugmaker Sanofi expects positive boost from currency markets in Q3

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said it expected a positive boost to its third quarter business results from movements on the currency markets.

Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency impacts on its Q3 2022 sales was for approximately between +10% and +11%, approximately between +12% and +13% on its business earnings per share (EPS). Sanofi will report Q3 results on October 28.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

