French drugmaker Sanofi considers listing consumer unit late next year

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 27, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA is considering a separate listing of its consumer healthcare business from the fourth quarter of next year, the French drugmaker said on Friday, adding that it plans to boost drug development at its core business.

"Sanofi is reviewing potential separation scenarios, but believes that the most likely path would be through a capital markets transaction, by creating a listed entity headquartered in France," Paris-listed Sanofi said in a statement.

The timing for the potential listing, which Sanofi said will not happen before the fourth quarter of 2024, will be set to maximize value creation for shareholders. Sanofi said it would consult with employee representatives on any planned deal.

Sanofi expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share to decline by a "low-single-digit" percentage, citing increased spending on research and development and a higher tax rate, followed by a strong rebound in 2025.

For 2023, the Paris-based drugmaker still expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by a "mid-single-digit" percentage rate, excluding the effect of currency swings.

Sanofi said it is targeting cost savings of up to 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) from 2024 until 2025-end, of which most will be reallocated to fund innovation and growth.

The company reported a 10.4% decline in its third-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, of 4.03 billion euros, slightly below average analysts' estimate of 4.1 billion euros posted on its website.

The negative currency impact on 2023 earnings would likely be between 6% and 7%, previously seen 6.5% and 7.5%.

Sanofi, whose consumer healthcare business saw 2022 revenue grow 8.6% to 5.1 billion euros, set up that business as a stand-alone division as part of a 2019 strategic review.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

