Nanobiotix, a late-stage French developer of nanoparticle drugs that improve cancer radiotherapy, set the range for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The Paris, France-based company now plans to raise $91 million by offering 6.5 million shares at a price range of $13.50 to $14.50. The company had previously filed to offer its shares at $14.69, the as-converted close of its shares on the Euronext Paris (NANO). At the midpoint of the range, Nanobiotix will raise -5% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Nanobiotix was founded in 2003 and booked $3 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NBTX. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of December 7, 2020.



The article French drug developer Nanobiotix sets range at $13.50 to $14.50 ahead of $91 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



