Nanobiotix, a late-stage French developer of nanoparticle drugs that improve cancer radiotherapy, raised $99 million by offering 7.3 million ADS equivalents at $13.50, the low end of the range of $13.50 to $14.50. The company offered 0.8 million more ADS equivalents than anticipated. It originally planned to offer its securities at the as-converted close of its shares on the Euronext Paris (NANO), before setting the range to $13.50 to $14.50 on Wednesday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $502 million.



Nanobiotix plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NBTX. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article French drug developer Nanobiotix prices upsized $99 million US IPO at $13.50 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



