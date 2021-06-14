US Markets
ENX

French delivery company Colis Privé gets IPO document cleared

Contributors
Gwénaëlle Barzic Reuters
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published

French parcel delivery company Colis Privé said the country's markets watchdog had approved its initial public offering (IPO) registration document, marking the first step for a listing on Euronext's Paris stock exchange.

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French parcel delivery company Colis Privé said the country's markets watchdog had approved its initial public offering (IPO) registration document, marking the first step for a listing on Euronext's ENX.PA Paris stock exchange.

The group, which did not provide a fundraising target or a detailed description of its shareholding structure, wants to expand overseas, starting with Belgium, Luxemburg and Morocco.

U.S. E-commerce giant Amazon AMZN.O is Colis Privé's main customer and holds 9.65% of its shares, the French company said.

Colis Privé's full-year revenue grew by 46% in 2020 from a year earlier to 233.8 million euros ($283 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up by 94% over the same period to 21.5 million euros.

Colis Privé said its first-quarter sales jumped by 58% from a year ago to 64.2 million euros, and it expected underlying sales in France to surge by 25% this year from 2020.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENX AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular