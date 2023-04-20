French dairy group Lactalis says sales rose 28.4% in 2022, profit falls

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French dairy giant Lactalis on Thursday said its sales had risen by 28.4% in 2022, to 28.3 billion euros ($30.95 billion), but also that its net profit fell 14% over the same period, to 384 million euros.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

