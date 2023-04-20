Commodities

French dairy group Lactalis says sales rose 28.4% in 2022, profit falls

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

April 20, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French dairy giant Lactalis on Thursday said its sales had risen by 28.4% in 2022, to 28.3 billion euros ($30.95 billion), but also that its net profit fell 14% over the same period, to 384 million euros.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.