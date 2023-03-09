World Markets

French court upholds corruption sentence for Papa Massata Diack

March 09, 2023 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Juliette Jabkhiro for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Paris' appeal court on Thursday upheld a corruption conviction for Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack, the late former head of world athletic's governing body.

Papa Massata, who has denied all wrongdoing, is currently in Senegal, where he fled seven years ago when the French investigation first began.

Papa Massata and his father were at the heart of a scandal that involved taking kickbacks from Russian athletes in return for concealing positive drug tests, which enabled them to continue competing, including at the 2012 London Olympics.

