French court strikes down watchdog's decision over Russian TV channels

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

December 09, 2022 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's top administrative court ordered the country's broadcasting authority on Friday to review its decision over the distribution of three Russian TV channels by satellite operator Eutelsat ETL.PA, in a win for Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The Paris-based press advocacy group had asked the court to strike down Arcom's decision, under which the authority declared itself incompetent when pressed by RSF to impose Eutelsat to cease broadcasting Rossiya 1, Perviy Kanal and NTV, notably in Russia and Ukraine.

The three Russian-language channels broadcast TV programs that "violate human dignity" and "incite hatred and violence against certain populations and minorities," RSF argued in its complaint to the Council of State, according to the court's decision.

These TV programs tend to legitimize the "illegal intervention of the Russian army in Ukraine", while failing to offer a plurality of views, RSF has further argued.

"This decision is a victory for the right to reliable information and for the fight against the Kremlin's war propaganda," said Christophe Deloire, the head of RSF.

Arcom said in a statement that it would review RSF's requests "in a short time."

"Eutelsat is committed... to comply without delay with any new decision that may be taken by Arcom," the company said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Louise Heavens)

