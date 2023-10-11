News & Insights

French court rejects class action lawsuit over police racial profiling

October 11, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - France's highest administrative court rejected on Wednesday a class action lawsuit against the state for failing to stop police racial profiling, saying it was not the judges' role to redefine public policy and that discrimination was a problem but not "systemic".

The government and police are under increased scrutiny after an officer shot dead a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop in June, bringing long-simmering resentment among urban immigrant communities to the boil.

Beyond this case, this is the first ruling on a class action lawsuit against the state, a procedure possible since 2016, and could influence future judicial advocacy actions in France.

