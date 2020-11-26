French court investigators search Veolia HQ over Suez stake buy

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Court-appointed investigators on Thursday searched the Paris offices of waste and water management firm Veolia VIE.PA over its purchase of a stake in rival Suez SEVI.PA.

Veolia bought a 29.9% chunk of Suez in October from utility Engie ENGIE.PA in a prelude to a takeover offer for the whole group that has been contested by Suez managers and led to legal challenges from both sides.

Suez said in a statement that it had filed a complaint with a commercial court in Nanterre, near Paris, over alleged irregularities in the stake sale.

The Nanterre court was carrying out an investigation to find evidence as a result, Suez said, confirming a report of raids on Veolia and Engie's headquarters by online newspaper L'Agefi.

Engie declined to comment. Veolia did not comment directly on the searches, but said in a statement it had nothing to hide and that its Suez approach had been conducted correctly.

Suez has sought to repel Veolia by creating a foundation to ringfence its water business, complicating any takeover, and has said it is trying to come up with an alternative offer.

Veolia has gone to court to prevent Suez from making the foundation impossible to dismantle.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith)

