French court finds Natixis guilty in sub-prime exposure case
PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - A French criminal court on Thursday ordered investment bank Natixis CNAT.PA to pay a 7.5 million euro ($8.95 million) fine after finding the lender guilty of misleading investors in 2007 on its financial strength related to its sub-prime exposure.
The lender had denied any wrongdoing.
Natixis was among the French banks hit the hardest by the crisis in 2007, when bonds backed by low quality mortgages - dubbed sub-prime loans - collapsed, causing losses for many lenders as the fallout spread through financial markets.
Natixis eventually had to be rescued by its parent bank BPCE and was later restructured.
($1 = 0.8377 euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Richard Lough)
