News & Insights

Public Companies

French court dismisses TotalEnergies lawsuit against Greenpeace France

Credit: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

March 28, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Juliette Jabkhiro, America Hernandez, Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

Updates sourcing, adds TotalEnergies and Greenpeace comment

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - A Paris judicial court on Thursday dismissed a TotalEnergies TTEF.PA lawsuit against Greenpeace France over accusations that the oil giant under-reported its 2019 greenhouse gas emissions, a court document seen by Reuters showed.

The ruling said that the environmental group's accusations were too broad for them to be examined by the court.

A TotalEnergies statement said the company was taking note of the court ruling and was considering its options.

Greenpeace France described the ruling as a "snub" for TotalEnergies and "a victory for freedom of speech".

In November 2022 Greenpeace France issued a report that accused the French energy major of emitting four times more climate-warming gases through its operations and products in 2019 than officially reported.

TotalEnergies told investors it emitted 455 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2019 and that the company was on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Greenpeace, citing calculations by a hired climate consultancy, Factor-X, countered that the official tally was closer to 1.64 billion tons and asked the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) to issue sanctions against the company for the alleged reporting inaccuracy.

In May 2023 TotalEnergies sued Greenpeace France and Factor-X, asking the Paris judicial court to rule that the publication contained "false and misleading information" and to order a withdrawal of the report under penalty of 2,000 euros ($2,158) in fines per day.

($1 = 0.9268 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, America Hernandez and Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.