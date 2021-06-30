French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire trial to be quashed

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - A French appeal court on Wednesday rejected a request by chemicals group Lubrizol to have judicial charges over a fire at a plant in Rouen quashed because of alleged irregularities in the investigation, a lawyer for the company said.

The French unit of Lubrizol, which is owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet, faces charges of pollution and safety failings that resulted in serious harm to the environment.

Some 9,500 tonnes of chemicals were burned during the blaze at the lubricants plant in September, 2019.

