French court clears Air France, Airbus over Rio-Paris plane crash

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

April 17, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher and Juliette Jabkhiro for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - A French court on Monday cleared European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA and Air France AIRF.PA of "involuntary manslaughter," almost 14 years after an airliner ploughed into the Atlantic en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, killing everyone on board.

The ruling follows a historic public trial over the disappearance of AF447 in an equatorial storm on June 1, 2009, with families for the 228 victims demanding justice but Paris prosecutors acknowledging that formal blame could not be proved.

