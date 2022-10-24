French court approves Credit Suisse 238 mln euro settlement agreement in tax case

A French court approved an agreement between Credit Suisse Group and the French financial prosecution office to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in the country with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a judge said on Monday.

