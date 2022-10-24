French court approves Credit Suisse 238 mln euro settlement agreement in tax case

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A French court approved an agreement between Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S and the French financial prosecution office to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in the country with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a judge said on Monday.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.