French court approves Airbus settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 30, 2022 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Juliette Jabkhiro for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday approved a 16 million euro settlement Airbus had reached with France's financial prosecution office linked to bribery charges in Libya and Kazakhstan.

The comes as an extension to a deal struck with prosecutors in 2020, which included record fines against the planemaker.

Prosecutors said Airbus' unlawful dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan had still been under investigation and thus weren't included in the 2020 settlement.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

