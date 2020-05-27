ORAN

French contact-tracing app plan approved by lower house of parliament

Michel Rose Reuters
The French government's contact-tracing app project was approved by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, paving the way for a launch over the weekend.

The plan for the so-called "StopCovid" app, which had caused frictions even within President Emmanuel Macron's parliament majority because of privacy concerns, was approved by 338 MPs versus 215.

