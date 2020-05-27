French contact-tracing app plan approved by lower house of parliament

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The French government's contact-tracing app project was approved by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, paving the way for a launch over the weekend.

The plan for the so-called "StopCovid" app, which had caused frictions even within President Emmanuel Macron's parliament majority because of privacy concerns, was approved by 338 MPs versus 215.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Franklin Paul)

