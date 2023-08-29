French consumers massively cutting essential purchases, Carrefour CEO warns

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The CEO of French retailer Carrefour CARR.PA warned on Tuesday that consumers were massively curbing purchases of essential staples due to high prices, and urged French authorities to delay a law limiting the size of promotions retailers can offer.

"We are seeing a non-spending tsunami in France. When essential staples are no longer accessible, when people go without essential goods, one must act," Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard told Franceinfo radio.

Bompard, who like other retail bosses is due to meet Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday to discuss cost of living issues, said he would ask the minister for "a one-year moratorium on the application of the Descrozailles law", which limits promotions on beauty, hygiene and care products.

The law, passed in March 2023 and due to come into effect in March 2024, notably limits to 34% the size of promotions a retailer can offer on beauty, hygiene and care products. Today Carrefour, for instance, is free to sell washing powder at a 60% discount, he said.

At 0937 GMT, Carrefour shares were off 3.7% at 17.56 euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Conor Humphries)

