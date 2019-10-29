French consumer confidence stays at 20-month peak in October

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence levels in October remained at an 20-month peak reached in September, data showed on Tuesday, in a bright spot of economic news for a euro zone seemingly locked in a protracted period of anaemic growth.

The INSEE national statistics office said its measure of consumer confidence for October stayed at 104, like last month - the highest mark since it reached 105 points in January 2018.

A Reuters poll of 17 economists had forecast 104 points for the October levels.

INSEE said that, at 104, the indicator stayed above its long-term average, which is currently at 100.

The statistics office added that the French households were feeling as confident over their personal financial situations as last month but were more inclined to make big purchases.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

