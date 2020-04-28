French consumer confidence sees steepest monthly drop in April

French consumer confidence suffered its biggest ever monthly drop in April amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Its monthly consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level since January 2019, dropping to 95 from 103 in March - the steepest monthly decline since INSEE started its survey in 1972.

Households' outlook about the future economic situation was the lowest on record and concerns about unemployment were the highest since July 2015, INSEE said.

