French consumer confidence hits highest level since Jan 2018

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence levels rose in September to their highest point since January 2018, data showed on Wednesday, in a bright spot of economic news for a euro zone fighting against the risk of a recession.

The INSEE national statistics office said its measure of consumer confidence for September rose to 104 from 103 in August - the highest mark since it reached 105 points in January 2018.

A Reuters poll of 13 economists had forecast 102 points for the September level.

INSEE said French households were feeling more confident over their personal financial situations and were more willing to make big purchases.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.