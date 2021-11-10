French construction firm Eiffage denies plans to take over rival Spie

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French construction company Eiffage FOUG.PA on Wednesday said that it was not preparing a take-over offer for its rival Spie SPIE.PA, denying French media reports suggesting that the company was mulling an offer.

"In response to unfounded rumors, Eiffage denies preparing an offer on Spie", Eiffage said in a statement.

French newschannel BFM Business earlier on Wednesday reported about a potential tie-up, after French rival Bouygues BOUY.PA agreed to acquire a major unit from Engie ENGIE.PA.

