French conglomerate Lagardere considering spin-off of radio business

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French business conglomerate Lagardere LAGA.PA said on Tuesday that it was considering spinning off its radio division, which includes well-known French radio stations such as Europe 1 and RFM.

French media company Vivendi VIV.PA is currently in the process of pursuing a takeover of Lagardere.

Lagardere is an international group headquartered in Paris with companies in media, publishing and travel retail.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

