VIV

French conglomerate Lagardere considering spin-off of radio business

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French business conglomerate Lagardere said on Tuesday that it was considering spinning off its radio division, which includes well-known French radio stations such as Europe 1 and RFM.

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French business conglomerate Lagardere LAGA.PA said on Tuesday that it was considering spinning off its radio division, which includes well-known French radio stations such as Europe 1 and RFM.

French media company Vivendi VIV.PA is currently in the process of pursuing a takeover of Lagardere.

Lagardere is an international group headquartered in Paris with companies in media, publishing and travel retail.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV BOLL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters