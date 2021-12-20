World Markets
French conglomerate Bollore says it receives 5.7 bln euro offer for African assets

French conglomerate Bollore, owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore's family, said on Monday it had received an offer from shipping company MSC for its African logistics assets.

Bollore said the offer had an enterprise value of 5.7 billion euros ($6.44 billion) and that it had handed the shipping group exclusivity until the end of March.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

