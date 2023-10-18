French competition watchdog says it questioned food and non-food products companies

News & Insights

October 18, 2023 — 06:21 am EDT

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - France's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had questioned companies producing and selling food and non-food items over possible anti-competitive behaviour, without naming any of them.

"(They are) suspected of having put in place anti-competitive practices," the Autorite de la concurrence said in a statement, adding it would not comment any further.

The questioning took place on Tuesday, the watchdog said. It comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over food and non-food prices in the country, with the government pressing retailers and global multinationals to agree on price cuts to shield French consumers from inflation.

