PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - France's competition watchdog on Wednesday cleared the takeover by EDF EDF.PA of the GE Steam Power business from U.S. conglomerate General Electric GE.N.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.