French competition authority objections could block TF1/M6 merger -Bouygues and TF1 say

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French television group TF1 TFFP.PA and Bouygues BOUY.PA said the French competition authority has concerns about TF1's plans to merge with broadcaster M6.

TF1 and Bouygues said the nature and extent of remedies required by the authority in its the report would mean the merger plans would no longer be meaningful for the parties involved and they would therefore abandon them.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

