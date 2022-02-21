French company Worldline in talks to sell TSS unit to Apollo in possible $2.6 bln deal

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline WLN.PA has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. financial company Apollo Funds in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the companies said on Monday.

The deal would comprise a 1.7 billion euros upfront consideration as well as preferred shares that could reach up to 0.9 billion euros in value depending on how TSS does in future.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

