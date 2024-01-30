French company Vivendi proposes to split into four entities

Repeat to attach text to snaps

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French media company Vivendi VIV.PA said on Tuesday its management board proposed to its supervisory board, which gave its approval on the matter, a split up of its activities around four entities.

Vivendi had said at the end of last year it was examining a split up of its activities.

"A new update on the study of the split project will be presented to the supervisory board meeting convened on March 7, 2024, the day of the publication of the group's 2023 annual results," Vivendi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)

