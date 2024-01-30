News & Insights

French company Vivendi proposes to split into four entities

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

January 30, 2024 — 02:11 pm EST

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French media company Vivendi VIV.PA said on Tuesday its management board proposed to its supervisory board, which gave its approval on the matter, a split up of its activities around four entities.

Vivendi had said at the end of last year it was examining a split up of its activities.

"A new update on the study of the split project will be presented to the supervisory board meeting convened on March 7, 2024, the day of the publication of the group's 2023 annual results," Vivendi said in a statement.

