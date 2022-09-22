Commodities

French company VINCI announces plans to cut down on energy consumption

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French transport and infrastructure company VINCI announced plans to cut its energy consumption, joining other leading French companies who have announced similar measures as Europe faces an energy crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

VINCI said it would aim for a 15% reduction in gas and electricity consumption in offices and for concession activities, and that its strategy would also drastically limit industrial activities during peak hours by early 2023.

Earlier this month, French luxury goods company LVMH LVMH.PA said it would turn off the lights at its stores at an earlier time at night, while the city of Paris said it would switch off the Eiffel Tower's lights earlier than usual.

