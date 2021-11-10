French company Valneva wins deal with European Commission over COVID-19 vaccines

US Markets

French vaccines company Valneva said it had won approval from the European Commission for a deal under which Valneva would supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, over two years.

The European Commission will also have the option to increase its initial purchase, in 2022, of VLA2001 up to a total of 60 million doses by the end of 2023.

"We are grateful to the European Commission for its support and are eager to help address the ongoing pandemic," said Valneva chief executive Thomas Lingelbach.

