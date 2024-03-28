News & Insights

French company Valeo to use more Google Cloud AI tools

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 28, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo VLOF.PA said on Thursday it would be using more Google Cloud GOOGL.OAI tools at Valeo, highlighting the growing importance of the technology in the cars sector.

Valeo said one such area where it would be using artificial intelligence would be in deploying Google Cloud's AI products to the toolbox used by its software development teams and in areas related to vehicle design and customer service.

"Together, we will play an essential role in how we make generative AI as relevant, secure, and productive as possible to support Valeo’s growth," Valeo Chief Technology Officer Geoffrey Bouquot said.

In February, Valeo cut its net sales guidance for 2025, citing lower-than-expected growth in the automotive market and particularly for electric vehicles.

