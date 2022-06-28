US Markets
French company Valeo signs major contract with BMW in advanced driving assistance systems

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French car parts company Valeo announced on Tuesday a major contract with BMW over advanced driving assistance systems for the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform.

Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

