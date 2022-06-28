French company Valeo signs major contract with BMW in advanced driving assistance systems

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French car parts company Valeo VLOF.PA announced on Tuesday a major contract with BMW BMWG.DE over advanced driving assistance systems for the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform.

Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

