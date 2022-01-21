French company TotalEnergies withdraws from Myanmar

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has decided to withdraw from Myanmar as a result of the civil unrest in the country, the company said on Friday.

"While our company considers that its presence in a country allows it to promote its values, including outside its direct sphere of operations, the situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar since the coup of February 2021, has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country," it said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

