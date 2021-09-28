French company TotalEnergies: to buy back $1.5 bln shares in Q4

French company TotalEnergies said it expected to buy back $1.5 billion of its shares in the fourth quarter this year, while adding that growth in renewable energy should boost its cash flow and, in turn, its dividend growth.

"TotalEnergies is confident in its ability to combine energy transition and shareholder return, thus creating long-term shareholder value," the French energy company said on Tuesday.

