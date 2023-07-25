News & Insights

French company Thales to buy US Imperva in deal worth $3.6 bln

July 25, 2023 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French defence electronics and cybersecurity company Thales TCFP.PA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. cybersecurity company Imperva in a deal worth $3.6 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Thales, which will be buying Imperva from software investor company Thoma Bravo, said the acquisition would result in a boost to its earnings and would add around $500 million of revenues.

"The acquisition of Imperva marks a major milestone in Thales' cybersecurity strategy," said Thales Chief Executive and Chairman Patrice Caine.

Thales estimated that buying Imperva would generate around $110 million of pre-tax run-rate synergies, including $50 million of cost synergies and $60 million linked to revenue synergies.

