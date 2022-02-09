Commodities

French company Tereos posts higher Q3 Ebitda, debt level stable

French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said its Q3 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 65% at constant exchanges rates to 223 million euros ($254.49 million), in part due to higher prices and a rise in volumes sold.

Tereos - the world's second largest sugar maker in volume - said in a statement that its net debt stood at 2.524 billion euros at the end of December 2021, a level stable compared to March 31, thanks to a positive cash flow from operations.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

