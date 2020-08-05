French company Technicolor launches 330 mln euros rights issue

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French digital production and media company Technicolor TCH.PA launched a rights issue on Wednesday worth around 330 million euros ($389.8 million) to strengthen its financial position.

Technicolor said it would issue 43 new shares for every 6 existing shares, at a price of 2.98 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.