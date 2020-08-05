French company Technicolor launches 330 mln euros rights issue

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French digital production and media company Technicolor launched a rights issue on Wednesday worth around 330 million euros ($389.8 million) to strengthen its financial position.

Technicolor said it would issue 43 new shares for every 6 existing shares, at a price of 2.98 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

